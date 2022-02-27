American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,655 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 24,827 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $13,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,901,916 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,554,802,000 after purchasing an additional 201,419 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,932,928 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,182,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694,620 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.9% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,110,915 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,047,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,744 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,291,605 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $837,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,442 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 181.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,182,330 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $847,620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,209,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $88.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.26. The company has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $66.19 and a 12 month high of $92.44.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other news, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $452,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,632 shares of company stock valued at $989,017 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTSH. Cowen increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.