American International Group Inc. Acquires 2,933 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $14,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth about $135,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $93.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.50. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $76.65 and a one year high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $895.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.98%.

In related news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $594,208.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.20.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

