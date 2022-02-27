Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Purchased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $14,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 85.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 191,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,490,000 after acquiring an additional 88,400 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 354.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after acquiring an additional 69,020 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 2.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 2.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $594,208.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $93.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.65 and a 52-week high of $110.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.50.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $895.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.53 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 20.68%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.98%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TXRH shares. StockNews.com raised Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.20.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

