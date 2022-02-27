Zacks: Analysts Expect Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to Announce $1.76 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $1.76 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.86. Paycom Software reported earnings per share of $1.47 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full-year earnings of $5.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $5.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.59 to $7.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.84 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

PAYC has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Paycom Software from $498.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Paycom Software from $640.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.21.

Paycom Software stock opened at $335.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $353.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $437.41. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $296.68 and a 52 week high of $558.97.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 3.9% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Paycom Software by 59.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 7.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Paycom Software by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Paycom Software by 0.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

