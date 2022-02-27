SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.10-2.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.9-9.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.02 billion.SpartanNash also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.100-$2.250 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of SpartanNash from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

SPTN opened at $28.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.80 and its 200 day moving average is $23.78. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.43.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank Gambino sold 6,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $166,148.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPTN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,431,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,663,000 after purchasing an additional 172,895 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,422,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,650,000 after purchasing an additional 32,580 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in SpartanNash during the third quarter valued at $578,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 19,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 682,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,938,000 after purchasing an additional 18,045 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

