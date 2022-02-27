Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.180-$4.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $900 million-$940 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $903.24 million.Perficient also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.18-4.33 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRFT shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perficient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Perficient from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $136.17.

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $105.36 on Friday. Perficient has a 12-month low of $54.12 and a 12-month high of $153.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 64.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.53.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $214.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.17 million. Perficient had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Perficient will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Perficient by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,244,234 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $678,028,000 after buying an additional 88,685 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Perficient by 159.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 395,829 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $51,177,000 after buying an additional 243,226 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Perficient by 8.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,940 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $27,578,000 after buying an additional 26,759 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Perficient by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 161,432 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $20,872,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Perficient by 230.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 112,840 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $14,590,000 after buying an additional 78,699 shares during the period. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

