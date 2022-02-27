Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) Receives GBX 83.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 83.17 ($1.13).

CINE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.56) target price on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.16) price target on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Get Cineworld Group alerts:

CINE opened at GBX 41.19 ($0.56) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 37.57 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 53.43. Cineworld Group has a 12 month low of GBX 27.06 ($0.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 124.85 ($1.70). The firm has a market cap of £565.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,825.90.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cineworld Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineworld Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.