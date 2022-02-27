Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Receives $91.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.33.
HUBG has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hub Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hub Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Hub Group from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Hub Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.
Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $82.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.59. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $56.79 and a 12 month high of $87.21.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hub Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Hub Group by 38.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hub Group by 27.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Hub Group in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Hub Group in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.
About Hub Group (Get Rating)
Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hub Group (HUBG)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.