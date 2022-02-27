Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Receives $91.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.33.

HUBG has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hub Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hub Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Hub Group from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Hub Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $82.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.59. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $56.79 and a 12 month high of $87.21.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hub Group will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hub Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Hub Group by 38.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hub Group by 27.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Hub Group in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Hub Group in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

