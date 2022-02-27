EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.22% of EastGroup Properties worth $15,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 486,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 9.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 59.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on EGP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.44.

EGP stock opened at $193.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.28 and a 1 year high of $229.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $204.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.14.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $107.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.38 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 38.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.11%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

