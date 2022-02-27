American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,839 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $15,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $183.42 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $131.13 and a 52-week high of $183.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 4.25.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.61. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.84%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 17,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.75, for a total transaction of $3,089,685.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 69,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total value of $12,128,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,160 shares of company stock valued at $16,016,401. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on RS. Wolfe Research upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.78.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

