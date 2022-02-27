Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 17,931 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,004,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,931 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.78% of Parker-Hannifin worth $280,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.47.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PH opened at $297.99 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $279.12 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $311.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.52. The company has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 28.83%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

