Captrust Financial Advisors Lowers Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.06% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 943,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,429,000 after acquiring an additional 40,358 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 555,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,924,000 after acquiring an additional 51,521 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 528,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,713,000 after acquiring an additional 12,310 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,649,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 406,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $167.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.75. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $141.28 and a 1 year high of $176.73.

