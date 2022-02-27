Captrust Financial Advisors Has $2.76 Million Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maplelane Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth $8,733,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,723,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 61,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,167,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 18.7% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 0.5% during the third quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 16,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,360,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,111.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 657.63 and a beta of 1.54. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $858.99 and a 12 month high of $1,970.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,120.11 and its 200 day moving average is $1,425.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.02) earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MELI. Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,816.36.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

