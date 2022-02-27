Oikos Market Cap Hits $558,072.34 (OKS)

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. One Oikos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Oikos has a total market capitalization of $558,072.34 and $37,944.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Oikos has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oikos alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00046247 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,770.92 or 0.07092905 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,934.57 or 0.99663392 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00046730 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00050926 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Oikos Coin Profile

Oikos’ genesis date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 197,745,248 coins and its circulating supply is 187,610,538 coins. Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Oikos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oikos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OKSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Oikos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oikos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.