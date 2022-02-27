ChartEx (CHART) Price Hits $0.0057 on Top Exchanges

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. During the last seven days, ChartEx has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar. One ChartEx coin can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. ChartEx has a total market capitalization of $113,094.64 and $142.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00046247 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,770.92 or 0.07092905 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,934.57 or 0.99663392 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00046730 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00050926 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003077 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx’s genesis date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

