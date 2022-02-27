Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,922,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.76% of CF Industries worth $330,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter valued at $39,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

In related news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 23,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,642,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 186,088 shares of company stock valued at $14,073,244. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF stock opened at $79.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.19 and a 52-week high of $79.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.18. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.04.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.14). CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 28.24%.

CF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on CF Industries in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on CF Industries from $68.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.65.

CF Industries Profile (Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.