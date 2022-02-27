Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,938,852 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,969 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.77% of NetApp worth $353,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 150.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 57.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 39.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 3,969.2% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 529 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $384,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 2,062 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $187,642.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,999 shares of company stock valued at $3,881,776 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on NetApp from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NetApp from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.61.

NetApp stock opened at $80.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.30. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.83 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. NetApp’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.54%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

