Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $158,000 Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,184 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,773,664,000 after buying an additional 4,484,696 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,225,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $920,978,000 after buying an additional 1,163,802 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,589,244 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $390,664,000 after buying an additional 1,036,400 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,322,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,856,000 after buying an additional 5,849,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 8,615,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $121,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Catherine A. O’callaghan sold 72,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $1,478,088.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 412,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $8,505,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Nomura downgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.24.

Shares of F stock opened at $17.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $71.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.09. Ford Motor has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

