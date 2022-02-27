Cetera Investment Advisers Trims Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,627,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,051,000 after buying an additional 129,508 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 633.8% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after buying an additional 38,208 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $116.98 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $102.39 and a 1 year high of $124.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.27.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

