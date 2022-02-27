Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 3,322 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 108,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,322 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABR. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 26,999 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 116,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 421.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,007,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,949,000 after purchasing an additional 814,198 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

ABR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

NYSE ABR opened at $17.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 38.20, a quick ratio of 33.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.82 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.74 and a 200-day moving average of $18.30.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.60 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 72.39%. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

In related news, Director William C. Green acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.20 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About Arbor Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.