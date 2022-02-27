Cetera Investment Advisers Has $2.14 Million Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ecolab by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,494,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,146,171,000 after buying an additional 617,575 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,730,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $768,361,000 after purchasing an additional 17,928 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,498,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $746,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,198 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,396,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $708,604,000 after purchasing an additional 200,327 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,966,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,306,000 after purchasing an additional 16,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a $235.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.54.

In other Ecolab news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger acquired 5,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total value of $3,142,026.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $180.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.11, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $204.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.36. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.06 and a 12-month high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 52.17%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

