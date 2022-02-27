Oaktree Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in Endurance Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EDNCU)

Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Endurance Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EDNCU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EDNCU. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Endurance Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endurance Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endurance Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endurance Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endurance Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $824,000.

EDNCU stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. Endurance Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97.

