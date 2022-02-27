Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Shares Sold by First Command Bank

First Command Bank cut its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,974 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $1,206,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $219,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 526.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 192,096 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,410,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,971,000 after acquiring an additional 121,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCL stock opened at $21.04 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.04 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.07.

