First Command Bank Has $579,000 Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,852 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.30.

NYSE LOW traded up $5.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $219.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,610,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,357,305. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.84 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.15. The company has a market cap of $147.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lowe’s Companies (Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.