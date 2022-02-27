Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 711.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after buying an additional 24,916 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter valued at about $282,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,266,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,695,000 after buying an additional 22,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $186.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.80. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.95 and a 1-year high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 17.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CASY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.09.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

