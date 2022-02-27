Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 65 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNF. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UniFirst in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in UniFirst in the third quarter worth about $57,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in UniFirst by 26.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in UniFirst by 17.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in UniFirst by 14.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other UniFirst news, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 588 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $118,993.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $80,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,629 shares of company stock valued at $327,898. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on UNF. Robert W. Baird raised shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

Shares of NYSE:UNF opened at $180.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.45 and a 200 day moving average of $204.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.98. UniFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $172.92 and a 12 month high of $258.86.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $486.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.55 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 7.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.98%.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

