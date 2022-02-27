Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $230,000 Stock Position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PSJ opened at $110.22 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $177.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.35.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

