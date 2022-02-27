Wealthsource Partners LLC Takes $312,000 Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1,142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 319.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after buying an additional 48,076 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 263,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,838,000 after buying an additional 71,388 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 5,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

STIP stock opened at $105.19 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $107.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.00 and its 200 day moving average is $105.64.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.