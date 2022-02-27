Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,835,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,923,000 after purchasing an additional 360,842 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,124,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,864,000 after purchasing an additional 574,248 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,209,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,024,000 after purchasing an additional 34,041 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,510,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,194,000 after buying an additional 29,655 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,285,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,019,000 after buying an additional 9,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 2,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total transaction of $302,107.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $591,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

WAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

NYSE WAL opened at $94.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.08. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $84.71 and a 52-week high of $124.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.02. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 43.59%. The business had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.15%.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

