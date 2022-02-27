Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Takes Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,764 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LSXMA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 165,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LSXMA. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $50.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.38. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of -78.12 and a beta of 1.23. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $56.26.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

