National Pension Service Sells 14,079 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

National Pension Service decreased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,079 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.16% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $28,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth $475,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5,270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $165.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.19 and a 12-month high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.49. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TTWO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.06.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

