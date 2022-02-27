National Pension Service Lowers Stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

National Pension Service reduced its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,527 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.17% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $29,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $123.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.84 and a 1 year high of $149.55.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.53%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.78.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

