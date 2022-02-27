Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Chewy by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Chewy by 204.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 109,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,748,000 after acquiring an additional 73,696 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Chewy by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Chewy by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 81,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after buying an additional 21,493 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $912,649.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $619,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,943 shares of company stock valued at $9,433,212. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $42.17 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $105.98. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,108.50 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.17.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Chewy had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHWY. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $71.00 to $46.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Chewy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.05.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

