Centiva Capital LP Purchases New Stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 18.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 109.5% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of SXT stock opened at $81.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 0.88. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $73.01 and a 1 year high of $106.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.27 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.49%. Sensient Technologies’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.64%.

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

