Centiva Capital LP Acquires New Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Crown during the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Crown by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 148.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown alerts:

In other Crown news, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $41,509.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCK opened at $122.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.11 and a 12 month high of $124.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.79. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.42, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.12.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.12. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 35.85%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

Crown declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.24%.

CCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.31.

Crown Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.