6,060 Shares in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Purchased by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,060 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 30.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,057 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 3.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 846,705 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after acquiring an additional 25,182 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 109.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 164,012 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 85,783 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in U.S. Silica in the third quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 9.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 195,616 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 16,615 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLCA stock opened at $14.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.93 and a beta of 3.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.76. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $15.38.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $284.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.55 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Zach Carusona sold 22,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $226,201.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLCA. TheStreet downgraded U.S. Silica from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

