Centiva Capital LP Buys Shares of 11,412 Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,145,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,821,000 after purchasing an additional 627,539 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,554,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,976,000 after purchasing an additional 246,512 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,189,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,494,000 after acquiring an additional 91,395 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,036,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,875,000 after acquiring an additional 241,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,733,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,087,000 after acquiring an additional 385,918 shares in the last quarter. 18.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IBKR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $68.54 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.84 and a twelve month high of $82.83. The company has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.81.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 14,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.66, for a total transaction of $1,125,366.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.40, for a total value of $1,429,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 936,585 shares of company stock valued at $70,396,029. Corporate insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

