Centiva Capital LP Buys Shares of 18,487 Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,487 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,900,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,997,000 after purchasing an additional 164,205 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 941,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,661,000 after purchasing an additional 14,251 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 112,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 10,085 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 942,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,685,000 after acquiring an additional 76,976 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 7,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $39.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -558.78 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.43 and its 200-day moving average is $40.00. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.73 and a 52-week high of $48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.90.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $155.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

