Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires New Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,414 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Juniper Networks by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,150 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

JNPR stock opened at $34.32 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $36.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 105.26%.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $353,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $194,702.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,220 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,449. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Juniper Networks Profile (Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the designing, development, and the sale of products and services for performance networks. It offers requirements for global service, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.