Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $120.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.22. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $73.17 and a one year high of $125.77.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 46.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 28.41%.

RHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.17.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

