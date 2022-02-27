Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Rollins by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its holdings in Rollins by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 12,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Rollins by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rollins by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Rollins by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $32.13 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $40.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.95 and a 200-day moving average of $34.84.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Rollins had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $600.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

