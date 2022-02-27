Homrich & Berg Has $1.18 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 146.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,064,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $213,000.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $104.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.80. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $84.44 and a one year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

