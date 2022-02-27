WealthPLAN Partners LLC Purchases 28 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 635 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 16.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth approximately $290,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,043,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.2% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX opened at $390.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $479.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $567.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.46 and a 52-week high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie lowered Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $615.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Netflix from $705.00 to $562.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Erste Group raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $737.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $541.94.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

