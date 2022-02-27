1,500 Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Acquired by Tnf LLC

Tnf LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,500 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Marin boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 3,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 21,442 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM opened at $170.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.60. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The stock has a market cap of $191.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Summit Insights lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.16.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $558,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total transaction of $366,196.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,550 shares of company stock worth $8,113,010. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

