Tnf LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Tnf LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 246,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,770,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for approximately 11.1% of Tnf LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Tnf LLC owned 0.10% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,866,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,211,000 after buying an additional 1,288,292 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,089,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,906,000 after buying an additional 1,204,967 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 35.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,309,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,030,000 after buying an additional 2,681,912 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,282,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,471,000 after buying an additional 1,330,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 22.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,386,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,517,000 after buying an additional 986,147 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGU opened at $98.34 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $108.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.309 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

