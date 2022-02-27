Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,800 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,625,000. Starbucks makes up 1.0% of Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 24,513.3% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 22,062 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 157.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $92.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.45 and a 200 day moving average of $109.45. The company has a market cap of $106.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $87.25 and a 12-month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Starbucks from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.14.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

