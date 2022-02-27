Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,150 Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 98.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 32,161 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,374,000.

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $53.18 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $52.87 and a 1 year high of $55.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.05 and a 200-day moving average of $54.62.

