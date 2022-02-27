Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $334,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $65,254,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 29,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 171.9% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 13,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 56,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EEM stock opened at $47.35 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.01 and a 52-week high of $56.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.19.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

