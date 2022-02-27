Strategy Asset Managers LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC decreased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 34.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 295,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,848,000 after purchasing an additional 75,581 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 131.1% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth about $4,513,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 18.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 948,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,287,000 after purchasing an additional 148,810 shares in the last quarter. 40.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QQQ stock opened at $345.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $375.85. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $297.45 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

