Strategy Asset Managers LLC Purchases 280 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $339,000. TNF LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,936,000. Towercrest Capital Management raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 70,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,377,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 36,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,684,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $439.61 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $373.26 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $455.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $454.85.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

